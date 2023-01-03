Producers for the First WWE RAW of 2023 Revealed (1/2/23)

The WWE Producers for the first RAW of 2023 from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* The Bloodline promo was produced by WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James

* Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was produced by Petey Williams

* Solo Sikoa vs. Elias in the Music City Street Fight was produced by Chris Park

* Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and The Street Profits was produced by Jason Jordan

* Dexter Lumis vs. Chad Gable was produced by Shane Helms

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL VS. Becky Lynch and Mia Yim was produced by Tyson Kidd

* Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory was produced by Adam Pearce