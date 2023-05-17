Producers For This Week’s WWE RAW Revealed, Attendance News From Greensboro

Monday’s WWE RAW from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina was the highest-grossing event in WWE history for the historic Greensboro market, according to an internal WWE live events report, Fightful Select notes.

WWE did not confirm attendance, but @WrestleTix noted that the Coliseum was set up for 9,844 seats as of around 3:30pm on Monday, with only 174 tickets, mostly $20 seats, remaining after 9,670 had been distributed. WWE distributed 7,063 tickets for their most recent visit to Greensboro, a non-televised live event on December 28.

Here are the WWE Producers for Monday night’s show:

* Dana Brooke vs. Emma and Nikki Cross vs. Tegan Nox for WWE Main Event were produced by WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly (spoilers here)

* The opening promo with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz was produced by Jamie Noble

* The promo with Imperium was produced by Jason Jordan

* The WWE Intercontinental Title #1 Contender Battle Royal was produced by Jason Jordan and Petey Williams

* Xavier Woods vs. Dominik Mysterio was produced by Shane Helms

* Indus Sher vs. enhancement talents Levar Barbie and Drake Thompson was produced by Adam Pearce

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green was produced by Kenn Doane

* Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest was produced by Michael Hayes