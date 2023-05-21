Producers For This Week’s WWE SmackDown Revealed, Dark Matches & Attendance News

The WWE Producers for Friday night’s SmackDown on FOX episode from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, have been revealed courtesy of Fightful Select. You can read our detailed recap of the episode by clicking here.

According to @WrestleTix, WWE had 236 SmackDown tickets available as of around 6 p.m. on Friday. The arena had a capacity of 10,443 seats, and 10,207 tickets were sold. This is an increase from the last time WWE used the same venue for a live RAW on Monday, February 21, 2022, when 6,813 tickets were sold.

WWE Producers and the dark match result from Friday night are listed below:

* Kenn Doane produced Mia Yim’s pre-show dark match win over Lacey Evans

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the opening segment with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

* Jamie Noble produced Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Pretty Deadly

* Tyson Kidd produced Zelina Vega vs. Asuka

* Jason Jordan produced The Grayson Waller Effect with AJ Styles

* Shawn Daivari produced Rick Boogs and LA Knight vs. The Street Profits

* Kenn Doane produced NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

* Chris Park produced the segment with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory and Sheamus

* Michael Hayes produced The LWO vs. The Usos