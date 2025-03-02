Producers For WWE Elimination Chamber Revealed

Fightful Select revealed the producers for the WWE Elimination Chamber, which was headlined by the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match followed by a promo segment with 16-time World Champion John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, and “The Final Boss” The Rock.

Below is the list of producers:

– TJ Wilson and Kenny Dykstra produced the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match between “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan.

– TJ Wilson produced the tag team match between WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus vs. “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the Unsanctioned Match between “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes, Bobby Roode, Jamie Noble and Shane Helms produced the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match between 16-time World Champion John Cena vs. “The Best In The World” CM Punk vs. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre vs. “The Maverick” Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

– No producer was listed for the promo segment with 16-time World Champion John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The Final Boss” The Rock.