Producers For WWE RAW Matches This Week Revealed

Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw?
Let’s find out!
The following producers worked the following matches on the post-SummerSlam 2023 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. on Monday, August 7, 2023.
WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 8/7/2023
* The opening segment with Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day was produced by Jamie Noble
* The Fatal 4 Way for a WWE Intercontinental Title shot with Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, Ricochet and winner Chad Gable was produced by Jason Jordan
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed was produced by Shane Helms
* The segment with Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler was produced by Petey Williams
* Zoey Stark vs. Shayna Baszler was produced by Petey Williams
* Otis vs. Ludwig Kaiser was produced by Kenn Doane
* The segment with LA Knight and The Miz was produced by Jason Jordan
* The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders was produced by Adam Pearce
* The Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura was produced by Jamie Noble
(H/T: Fightful.com)