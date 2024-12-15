Producers For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Revealed

Fightful Select revealed the producers for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, which was headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defending his title against “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens.

Below is the list of producers:

– Chris Park produced the singles match between Sami Zayn vs. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

– Petey Williams produced the WWE Women’s World Championship Match between The Judgment Day’s WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY.

– Jamie Noble and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce produced the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match between Imperium’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER vs. The Judgment Day’s WWE World Tag Team Champion Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest.

– Shane Helms and TJ Wilson produced the WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament Finals Match between Michin vs. the first-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the Undisputed WWE Championship Match between Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens.

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the dark match between Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller).