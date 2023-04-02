Producers For WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Revealed

The WWE Producers for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 have been revealed, as seen below, courtesy of PWInsider.

The following are the producers for Night 1:

* Damage CTRL vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita with Trish Stratus was produced by Tyson Kidd

* John Cena vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory was produced by Adam Pearce

* Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* Men’s WrestleMania Showcase was produced by Petey Williams

* Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio was produced by Jamie Noble

* Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was produced by Jason Jordan

* Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul was produced by Shane Helms