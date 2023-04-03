Producers For WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Revealed

The WWE Producers for Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 have been revealed, as seen below, courtesy of PWInsider. You can find our detailed live results for Night 2 by clicking here.

The following are the producers for Night 2:

* Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is being produced by Tyson Kidd

* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos is being produced by Jason Jordan and Adam Pearce

* Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is being produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is being produced by Chris Park

* Hell In a Cell with Edge vs. Finn Balor is being produced by Jamie Noble

* Women’s WrestleMania Showcase is being produced by Petey Williams

The WWE Producers for Night 1 can be found by clicking here. You can click here for our detailed report from Night 1.