Producers from 11/11/22 WWE SmackDown Revealed, Backstage Note on Sarah Logan

The WWE Producers for the November 11, 2022, WWE SmackDown from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* Drew Gulak vs. Humberto was a dark match produced by Jason Jordan.

* The WWE Tag Team title match featuring The Usos vs. The New Day was produced by Michael Hayes.

* The World Cup match featuring Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar was produced Abyss.

* The #1 contender’s match featurinng Liv Morgan vs. Raquel vs. Shotzi vs. Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans vs. Xia LI was produced by Tyson Kidd.

* The World Cup match featuring Braun Strowman vs. Jinder Mahal was produced by Adam Pearce.

* B-Fab vs. Zelina / The Viking Raiders return was produced by Kenny Dykstra.

* The Bloodline Anointment Ceremony was produced by Michael Hayes.

Sarah Logan had recently been backstage at some SmackDown episodes prior to her debut.