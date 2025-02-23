Producers From Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed (2/21/2025)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers from Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was headlined by Damian Priest and “The Monster Of All Monsters” Braun Strowman taking on Solo Sikoa and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu in a tag team match.

Below is the list of producers:

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the WWE Speed Match between Motor City Machine Guns’ Chris Sabin vs. The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the WWE Speed Match between Pure Fusion Collective’s Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae.

– Chris Park produced the singles match between Jimmy Uso vs. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

– Shane Helms produced the tag team match between Carmelo Hayes and The Miz vs. “The Mega Star” LA Knight and R-Truth.

– TJ Wilson produced the non-title match between WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae.

– Kenny Dykstra produced the segment with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and Naomi and The Judgment Day (Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez).

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the segment with “The Final Boss” THe Rock and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

– Shawn Daivari and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the WWE Tag Team Championship Match between WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince).

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Jamie Noble produced the tag team match between Damian Priest and “The Monster Of All Monsters” Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu.