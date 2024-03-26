Producers From Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed (3/22/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was headlined by “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes having a face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Below is the list of producers:

– No producer was listed for the singles match between WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar.

– Shane Helms produced the WrestleMania XL Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Qualifying Match between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory vs. The O.C.

– TJ Wilson produced the singles match between WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Naomi.

– Shawn Daivari produced the segment between LA Knight and AJ Styles.

– Jason Jordan produced the WrestleMania XL Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Qualifying Match between The Street Profits vs. AOP.

– Jason Jordan produced the face-to-face segment between “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

– “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Odyssey Jones and Tyler Bate vs. Angel Garza WWE Speed matches.

– Chris Park produced the Kofi Kingston vs. “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and WWE Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso post-show dark matches.