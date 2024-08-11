Producers From Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed (8/9/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers from Friday’s post-WWE SummerSlam episode of SmackDown, which was headlined by the confrontation of The Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa, “The Infamous” Tonga Loa, WWE Tag Team Champion “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns).

Below is the list of producers:

– Shane Helms produced the WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Qualifying Match between The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller).

– Petey Williams produced the singles match between Jade Cargill vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion The Unholy Union’s Alba Fyre.

– Bobby Roode produced the promo segment between WWE United States Champion “The Megastar” LA Knight and Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Angel and Berto).

– Bobby Roode produced the WWE United States Championship #1 Contender’s Match between WWE Speed Champion Andrade vs. Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar.

– Shawn Daivari produced the WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Qualifying Match between #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince).

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the segment between The Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa, “The Infamous” Tonga Loa, WWE Tag Team Champion “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns).

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the dark match between Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Angel and Berto).

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the dark match between The Judgment Day’s WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Damage CTRL’s Kairi Sane.