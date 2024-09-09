Producers From Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed (9/6/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers from Friday’s post-WWE Bash In Berlin episode of SmackDown, which was headlined by The Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa), WWE Tag Team Champions “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu) taking on The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

Below is the list of producers:

– Jamie Noble produced the segment with Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa), WWE Tag Team Champions “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu), The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

– Shane Helms produced the singles match between Bayley vs. 2024 Ms. Money In The Bank Tiffany Stratton.

– Chris Park produced the singles match between Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci.

– Bobby Roode produced the Triple Threat Match between “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory.

– Petey Williams produced the segment with WWE United States Champion “The Mega Star” LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes and Andrade.

– Petey Williams produced the singles match between Chelsea Green vs. The O.C.’s Michin.

– Jamie Noble produced the 8-Man Tag Team Match between The Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa), WWE Tag Team Champions “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa).

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the WWE Speed Match between Naomi vs. Blair Davenport.

– SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis produced the dark match between Indi Hartwell vs. Piper Niven.

– Chris Park produced the dark match between New Day’s Kofi Kingston vs. The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

– Chris Park produced the dark match between Sami Zayn vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.