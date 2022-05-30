Producers From Last Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown Revealed

The producers for last week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown episodes have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

The May 23 RAW:

– Ariya Daivari and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced Riddle and The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

– Petey Williams and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced AJ Styles and Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest

– Shane Helms produced King’s Court with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and guest Veer Mahaan

– Jamie Noble and Joe Hennig (fka Curtis Axel) produced Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H.

– Shawn Daivari produced Ezekiel vs. Chad Gable

– Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs. MVP

– Tyson Kidd produced Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

The May 27 SmackDown:

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced The Usos’ show-opening celebration for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

– Tyson Kidd and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya

– Adam Pearce produced Los Lotharios vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

– Shawn Daivari produced The KO Show with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

– Kenn Doane and Joe Hennig produced WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet and Drew Gulak vs. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser

– Ariya Daivari and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The New Day and Drew McIntyre

