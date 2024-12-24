Producers From Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed (12/23/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers of Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, which featured “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre taking on Sami Zayn in a singles match.

Below is the list of producers:

– Chris Park produced the promo segment between “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre and the OG Bloodline (Sami Zayn and “Main Event” Jey Uso).

– Jason Jordan produced the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament First Round Triple Threat Match between Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY vs. Natalya vs. The Unholy Union’s Alba Fyre.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the singles match between Damian Priest vs. The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

– Kenny Dykstra produced the singles match between The Wyatt Sicks’ Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz.

– Chris Park produced the singles match between “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre vs. the OG Bloodline’s Sami Zayn.