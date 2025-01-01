Producers From Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed (12/30/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers of Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, which featured Seth “Freakin” Rollins and “The Best In The World” CM Punk in the show’s final segment ahead of their big showdown on next week’s Netflix debut.

Below is the list of producers:

– Chris Park produced the segment between The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), The OG Bloodline’s “Main Event” Jey Uso, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre and The New Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa, “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu and “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga).

– Shawn Daivari produced the singles match between American Made’s Chad Gable vs. Alpha Academy’s Otis.

– RAW General Manager Adam Pearce produced the segment between R-Truth and “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne.

– Kenny Dykstra produced the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semi-Final Round Match between Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai vs. Pure Fusion Collective’s Zoey Stark.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Jamie Noble produced the 6-Man Tag Team Match between Damian Priest and WWE World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio).

– Chris Park produced the segment between Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser And “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus.

– TJ Wilson produced the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semi-Final Round Match between Lyra Valkyria vs. Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the segment between Seth “Freakin” Rollins and “The Best In The World” CM Punk.

– Chris Park produced a dark match between “The Mega Star” LA Knight, The OG Bloodline’s “Main Event” Jey Uso and LWO’s WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio vs. Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods).