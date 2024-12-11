Producers From Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed (12/9/2024)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, which was headlined by “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley battling The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez in an Anything Goes Match.

Below is the list of producers:

– RAW General Manager Adam Pearce produced the WWE Main Event match between Alpha Academy’s Otis vs. “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne.

– Kenny Dykstra produced the WWE Main Event match between The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

– Shawn Daivari produced the WWE Main Event match between LWO’s Dragon Lee vs. Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser.

– Chris Park produced the promo segment between Imperium’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER, The Judgment Day (WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Carlito), and Damian Priest.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the 8-Man Tag Team Match between The Miz and The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar) vs. The Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy).

– Petey Williams produced the non-title match between The Judgment Day’s WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai.

– Shawn Daviari and Kenny Dykstra produced the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament First Round Triple Threat Match between Lyra Valkyria vs. LWO’s Zelina Vega vs. American Made’s Ivy Nile.

– Jason Jordan produced the Anything Goes Match between “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley vs. The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez.

– Jason Jordan produced the dark match between Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. the new Bloodline’s “The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa.