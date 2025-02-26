Producers From Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed (2/24/2025)

Fightful Select has revealed the producers of Monday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber go-home episode of RAW, which was headlined by “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and Naomi defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez).

Below is the list of producers:

– RAW General Manager Adam Pearce produced the WWE Main Event Match between Natalya vs. The Unholy Union’s Alba Fyre.

– RAW General Manager Adam Pearce produced the WWE Main Event Match between A-Town Down Under’s Grayson Waller vs. LWO’s Dragon Lee.

– Booby Roode produced the Triple Threat Match between Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser vs. Penta vs. “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne.

– Shane Helms produced the tag team match between The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. LWO (Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde).

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the singles match between Imperium’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER vs. Alpha Academy’s Akira Tozawa.

– Petey Williams and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match between WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria vs. Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai.

– Chris Park produced the singles match between WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

– Jason Jordan and WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes produced the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match between “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez).

– Jason Jordan produced a dark match between The Miz vs. “The Mega Star” LA Knight.