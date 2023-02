Producers From Post-Elimination Chamber WWE SmackDown Revealed (2/24/2023), Backstage Notes

The WWE Producers for Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* Braun Strowman, Ricochet & Madcap Moss vs. Imperium was produced by Michael Hayes

* LA Knight Promo and match with Kofi Kingston was produced by Shane Helms

* Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley face to face was produced by Adam Pearce

* Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler was produced by Kenny Dykstra

* Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross was produced by Jason Jordan

* Bloodline & Sami Zayn segment was produced by Michael Hayes

* Tegan Nox was originally planned to sell a knee injury backstage on the show

* Liv Morgan was planned for a backstage segment, but plans changed