Producers from This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed (1/11/23)

Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles had the following producers and coaches, courtesy of Fightful Select. Click here for our Dynamite recap:

* Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko

* Big Bill and Lee Moriarty vs. Jungle Boy and FTW Champion Hook was produced by QT Marshall

* Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita was produced by Jerry Lynn

* The promo with AEW World Champion MJF was produced by Vice President of Talent Development Pat Buck

* Toni Storm and Saraya vs. Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter was produced by BJ Whitmer

* The segment with The Jericho Appreciation Society, Ricky Starks, and Action Andretti was produced by Luther

* The Ladder Match between Death Triangle and new AEW World Trios Champions The Elite was produced by Head of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels