Producers from This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed (2/8/2023)

The WWE Producers for the February 8, 2023, AEW Dynamite from El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas, have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita was produced by Pat Buck

* The Bunny vs. Jamie Hayter was produced by BJ Whitmer

* Ricky Starks vs. Jericho Appreciation Society was produced by Dean Malenko

* Rush vs. Bryan Danielson was produced by Jerry Lynn

* The Elite vs. Top Flight was produced by Christopher Daniels

* The Gunns vs. Acclaimed was produced by QT Marshall

It was always intended for the MJF promo to take place, and it was noted on the internal run sheets. Contrary to popular belief, it wasn’t put there to pass the time while Bunny was hurt.