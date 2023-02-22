Producers from This Week’s Post-Elimination Chamber WWE RAW Revealed (2/20/2023)

The WWE Producers for the February 20, 2023, post-Elimination Chamber WWE RAW from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* The promo with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, plus Zayn vs. Baron Corbin, were produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Mustafa Ali was produced by Shawn Daivari

* No producer was listed for the segment with Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman

* Asuka vs. Nikki Cross was produced by Tyson Kidd

* The Miz vs. Seth Rollins was produced by Jason Jordan

* The “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment with Becky Lynch, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and Damage CTRL was produced by Tyson Kidd

* Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable was produced by Chris Park

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory was produced by Jamie Noble

* Akira Tozawa vs. Cedric Alexander for WWE Main Event was produced by Adam Pearce, while Candice LeRae and Mia Yim vs. Tamina Snuka and Dana Brooke was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly. Full spoilers for Main Event can be found by clicking here