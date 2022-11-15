Producers from This Week’s WWE RAW Revealed (11/14/22)

The WWE Producers for the November 14, 2022, WWE RAW from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* Mustafa Ali vs. Bobby Lashley was produced by Adam Pearce

* Mia Yim vs. Tamina Snuka was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly

* Chad Gable vs. Matt Riddle was produced by Shawn Daivari

* The Miz and Byron Saxton MizTV segment was produced by Jason Jordan

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Shelton Benjamin was produced by Shane Helms

* Dana Brooke vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY was produced by Petey Williams

* Austin Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* Baron Corbin vs. Akira Tozawa was produced by Jason Jordan

* WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor was produced by Jamie Noble

* JD McDonagh vs. Cedric Alexander on WWE Main Event was produced by Shane Helms, while Asuka vs. Kiana James was produced by Molly Holly. You can click here for Main Event spoilers