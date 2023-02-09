Producers from This Week’s WWE RAW Revealed (2/6/2023)

The WWE Producers for the February 6, 2023, WWE RAW from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* The Edge & Beth Phoenix promo was produced by Jamie Noble

* Elimination Chamber qualifier: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest was produced by Jamie Noble

* Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis was produced by Adam Pearce

* The Brock Lesnar promo was produced by Michael Hayes

* Elimination Chamber qualifier: Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella vs. Piper Niven was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin vs. Alpha Academy was produced by Jason Jordan

* Asuka vs. Chelsea Green was produced by Molly Holly

* Cody Rhodes promo was produced by Michael Hayes

* Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Elias vs. Montez Ford was produced by Abyss