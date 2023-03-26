Producers From This Week’s WWE SmackDown Revealed, Backstage Notes (3/24/2023)

The list of producers as well as some backstage news from this week’s WWE SmackDown from the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, have been made available by Fightful Select.

* Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser and the main event segment with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & The Usos were produced by Michael Hayes.

* Adam Pearce produced the Charlotte Flair promo. Additionally, the dark match of Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders was produced by Pearce as well.

* Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight was produced by Kenny Dykstra.

* Petey Williams produced Lacey Evans & Xia Li vs. Natalya & Shotzi.

* The IC title contract signing and GUNTHER vs. Butch were produced by Jason Jordan.

* The dark match main event featuring Rhodes, Owens and Zayn vs. the Bloodline was also produced by Jason Jordan.

* Bray Wyatt was not present backstage and was at his home in Tampa, FL.

* This was the highest-grossing non-pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, NV history for WWE.

* Following the show, several wrestlers and staff went to the Taylor Swift concert.

* Creative work was completed by 3:00 PM on Thursday.