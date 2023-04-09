Producers From This Week’s WWE SmackDown Revealed, Backstage Notes (4/7/2023)

The list of producers as well as some backstage news from this week’s WWE SmackDown, have been made available by Fightful Select.

* Abyss produced the Sheamus & The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium match.

* Adam Pearce produced the Ricochet vs. Ivar match.

* TJ Wilson produced the Natalya & Shotzi vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan match.

* Shawn Daivari produced the Triple H and Judgment Day segments. He also produced the Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Judgment Day match.

* Jason Jordan produced the Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso match. Jordan also produced the post-show dark match featuring Austin Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler.

* The show was the highest-grossing non-pay-per-view event for WWE in the history of the venue, which was the Moda Center in Portland, OR.

* Vince McMahon was not backstage at the TV tapings. As a result, the talent morale was said to be better, but many had the viewpoint of “we’ll see what happens.”