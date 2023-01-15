Producers From WWE SmackDown Revealed (1/13/23), Backstage Notes

The WWE Producers for Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Green Bay, WI have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* Braun Strowman vs. Gunther was produced by Abyss

* Rey Mysterio/Kross promo was produced by Shawn Daviari

* Tegan Nox vs. Xia Li was produced by Molly Holly

* Bray Wyatt’s promo was produced by Adam Pearce

* Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens was produced by Jason Jordan

* Brawling Brutes vs. Los Lotharios was the pre-show dark match. Adam Pearce produced it

* The OC vs. Judgment Day was the post-show dark match. Shawn Daivari produced it

It was noticed that there was a board with the words “Vince’s office” written on it. That hasn’t changed since he moved out last summer.

WWE also used extras as officials for the Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez and Charlotte/Sonya segments.