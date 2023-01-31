Producers From WWE SmackDown Revealed (1/27/2023), Backstage Notes

The WWE Producers for Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Laredo, TX have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross was produced by Adam Pearce

* Austin Theory, Lashley, New Day, Miz, Brock Lesnar segment was produced by Michael Hayes

* Lacey Evans’ match Shawn Daivari

* The Viking Raiders – Sheamus & Drew McIntyre segment was produced by Jason Jordan

* Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs. Hit Row was produced by Jason Jordan

* LA Knight’s segment was produced by Jason Jordan

* Imperium vs. Legado Del Fantasma was produced by Jamie Noble

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa was produced by Michael Hayes

* Jason Jordan produced the four segments between the broadcast and post-show

* Lesnar’s appearance on the show “was not kept secret and was telegraphed on internal run sheets.”