Producers From WWE SmackDown Revealed (12/30/22), Backstage Notes

The WWE Producers for Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the XL Center in Hartford, CT have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* Bray Wyatt in ring promo was produced by Road Dogg

* Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa was produced by Adam Pearce

* SmackDown Women’s Title Match Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez was produced by Jamie Noble

* Hit Row’s backstage segement was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Gunther’s in-ring promo with Imperium was produced by Road Dogg

* John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn was produced by Jason Jordan

* The pre-show dark match of Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Sonya Deville and Xia Li was produced by Molly Holly.

* The post-show dark segment featuring Cena, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus & Owens vs. Bloodline was produced by Jason Jordan.