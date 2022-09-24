Producers Revealed for AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Backstage Notes

The producers for this week’s AEW Rampage: Grand Slam have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

AEW Rampage: Grand Slam 9/23:

– BJ Whitmer & Luther produced House of Black vs. Darby Allin & Sting

– QT Marshall produced 2point0 VS. Hook & Action Bronson

– Pat Buck & Ariya Daivari produced Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Wardlow & Samoa Joe

– Sonjay Dutt produced Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix

– Christopher Daniels & Serpentico produced Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston

– Madison Rayne produced Diamante vs. Jade Cargill

– Tony Khan, QT Marshall, Pat Buck produced Golden Ticket Battle Royal

– Dean Malenko produced Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks

Backstage Notes

– Diamante and Jade Cargill were both listed as heels for their matches.

– Rey Fenix and Jungle Boy were both listed as faces for their match.

– Brody King & Buddy Matthews are still known as “House of Black” internally.

– Jade Cargill and Diamante’s match aired out of order from how it was taped on TV.

– Jungle Boy is not listed as “Jack Perry” internally

– The actual taping of Ramage was over 2 and a half hours long before edited down.

– ‘Penta El Zero Miedo” is how his name is stylized internally.