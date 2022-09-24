Producers Revealed for AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Backstage Notes

The producers for this week’s AEW Rampage: Grand Slam have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.
AEW Rampage: Grand Slam 9/23:
– BJ Whitmer & Luther produced House of Black vs. Darby Allin & Sting
– QT Marshall produced 2point0 VS. Hook & Action Bronson
– Pat Buck & Ariya Daivari produced Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Wardlow & Samoa Joe
– Sonjay Dutt produced Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix
– Christopher Daniels & Serpentico produced Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston
– Madison Rayne produced Diamante vs. Jade Cargill
– Tony Khan, QT Marshall, Pat Buck produced Golden Ticket Battle Royal
– Dean Malenko produced Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks
Backstage Notes
– Diamante and Jade Cargill were both listed as heels for their matches.
– Rey Fenix and Jungle Boy were both listed as faces for their match.
– Brody King & Buddy Matthews are still known as “House of Black” internally.
– Jade Cargill and Diamante’s match aired out of order from how it was taped on TV.
– Jungle Boy is not listed as “Jack Perry” internally
– The actual taping of Ramage was over 2 and a half hours long before edited down.
– ‘Penta El Zero Miedo” is how his name is stylized internally.