Producers Revealed for This Week’s WWE RAW

The WWE Producers for Monday’s WWE RAW from Oklahoma City have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* The Brock Lesnar – Bobby Lashley segment was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* The O.C. vs. Alpha Academy was produced by Petey Williams

* The promo with WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins was produced by Shawn Daivari

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL vs. Candice LeRae and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* Hayes produced the segment with Baron Corbin and WWE Hall of Famer JBL, plus Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles was produced by Jamie Noble

* The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis was produced by Jason Jordan

* The return of Elias was produced by Adam Pearce

* Pearce also produced Matt Riddle vs. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins in the main event