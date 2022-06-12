Producers Revealed for This Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown, Backstage Notes

The producers for this week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown episodes have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

June 6 WWE RAW

– Jamie Noble produced the Cody Rhodes promo

– Kenny Dykstra produced Dana Brooke vs. Becky Lynch

– Abyss produced Riddle vs. The Miz

– Michael Hayes produced The Street Profts vs. The Usos

– Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley’s promo

– Shane Helms produced Dominik Mysterio vs. Veer

– Petey Williams produced The Judgment Day turn

– Adam Pearce produced Cedric Alexander vs. Omos

– Shawn Daivari produced Ezekiel vs. Otis

– Petey Williams and Molly Holly produced the Women’s Fatal Four Way

June 10 WWE SmackDown

– Abyss and Ariya Daivari produced Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

– Kenny Dykstra produced Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li

– Petey Williams produced Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

– Jamie Noble and Curtis Axel produced Ricochet vs. Gunther

– Michael Hayes and Shane Helms produced Sami Zayn vs. Riddle

Backstage Notes:

– On Raw, multiple producers had to pull double duty, which they like to avoid.

– Ariya Daivari produced Mustafa Ali vs. T-Bar, and Curtis Axel produced Reggie vs. Ciampa for WWE Main Event.

– Ludwig Kaiser’s name has been misspelled on several internal documents going back a month.

– Jason Jordan was listed as the producer for an Asuka vs. Bianca Belair dark match after SmackDown.

– Wes Lee vs. Sanga was listed as the SmackDown dark match for a second week in a row, with Adam Pearce producing.