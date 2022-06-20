Producers Revealed From Last Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown, Backstage Notes

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The producers for this week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown episodes have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

June 13 WWE RAW

– Jamie Noble and Joe Hennig produced Montez Ford vs. Jimmy Uso

– Michael Hayes produced Seth Rollins’ interview

– TJ Wilson and Kenny Dykstra produced Becky Lynch vs. Dana Brooke

– Molly Holly produced Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop and Nikki ASH

– Shawn Daivari produced Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

– Adam Pearce and Ariya Daivari produced Cedric Alexander vs. MVP

– Michael Hayes and Petey Williams produced AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins

– Abyss produced Riddle vs. Ciampa

– Kenny Dykstra produced Mustafa Ali vs. Chad Gable

– Shane Helms produced Rey Mysterio vs. Veer

– Adam Pearce produced the Lashley and Theory pose down

June 17 SmackDown

– Adam Pearce and Joe Hennig produced Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

– Shane Helms produced New Day vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

– Jamie Noble produced the Drew McIntyre and Sheamus segment

– Petey Williams produced Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler

– Michael Hayes and Ariya Daivari produced Roman Reigns vs. Riddle

Backstage Notes

– Originally Alpha Academy was listed as accompanying Kevin Owens at ringside on RAW internally.

– There was no producer for the Vince McMahon segment. It wasn’t listed on internal rundowns or scripts.

– Internally, the title is officially referenced as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. They’re still recognized individually.

– R-Truth had originally been pitched as being involved in the main event Raw pose down segment, and several materials were brought to Raw for him to use as comedic relief.

