Producers Revealed From Last Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown, Backstage Notes

The producers for this week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown episodes have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.
June 13 WWE RAW
– Jamie Noble and Joe Hennig produced Montez Ford vs. Jimmy Uso
– Michael Hayes produced Seth Rollins’ interview
– TJ Wilson and Kenny Dykstra produced Becky Lynch vs. Dana Brooke
– Molly Holly produced Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop and Nikki ASH
– Shawn Daivari produced Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens
– Adam Pearce and Ariya Daivari produced Cedric Alexander vs. MVP
– Michael Hayes and Petey Williams produced AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins
– Abyss produced Riddle vs. Ciampa
– Kenny Dykstra produced Mustafa Ali vs. Chad Gable
– Shane Helms produced Rey Mysterio vs. Veer
– Adam Pearce produced the Lashley and Theory pose down
June 17 SmackDown
– Adam Pearce and Joe Hennig produced Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin
– Shane Helms produced New Day vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky
– Jamie Noble produced the Drew McIntyre and Sheamus segment
– Petey Williams produced Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler
– Michael Hayes and Ariya Daivari produced Roman Reigns vs. Riddle
Backstage Notes
– Originally Alpha Academy was listed as accompanying Kevin Owens at ringside on RAW internally.
– There was no producer for the Vince McMahon segment. It wasn’t listed on internal rundowns or scripts.
– Internally, the title is officially referenced as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. They’re still recognized individually.
– R-Truth had originally been pitched as being involved in the main event Raw pose down segment, and several materials were brought to Raw for him to use as comedic relief.