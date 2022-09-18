Producers Revealed for This Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown, Backstage Notes

The producers for this week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown episodes have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.
WWE RAW Producers for 9/12:
– Jamie Noble produced the Seth Rollins promo
– Jamie Noble produced Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor
– Molly Holly produced Boujee & Baddass vs. Damage CTRL
– Shane Helms produced Johnny Gargano vs. Chad Gable
– Jason Jordan produced the Austin Theory/Kevin Owens promo
– Petey Williams produced Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville
– Shawn Daivari produced Omos squash match
– Michael Hayes produced Edge vs. Dominik Mysterio
WWE SmackDown Producers for 9/16:
– Michael Hayes produced the Logan Paul promo
– Michael Hayes produced Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn
– Kenny Dykstra produced Maximum Male Models, American Alpha, Braun Strowman segment
– TJ Wilson produced the Damage CTRL promo and Bayley vs. Raquel
– Jason Jordan produced the Ronda Rousey interview
– Jason Jordan produced the North American Title match ft. Solo Sikoa vs. Madcap Moss
– Abyss Fatal produced the Four Way tag contender match
Backstage notes:
– Shotzi is now a babyface. Her tank was set to travel to Anaheim, but wasn’t on the show.
– Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory was the Smackdown post show dark match, produced by Abyss.
– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Humberto was the Smackdown pre-show dark match, produced by Kenny Dykstra
– Liv Morgan was originally listed internally for the Damage CTRL promo.
– Adam Pearce produced R-Truth vs. Akira Tozawa and Cedric Alexander matches for Main Event
– Jason Jordan produced the WWE Raw dark match main event of Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory