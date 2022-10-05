Producers Revealed for This Week’s WWE RAW Extreme Rules Go-Home Show

The WWE Producers for this week’s episode of RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can read our detailed RAW report from Monday’s show at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, by clicking here.

On Monday, the following producers were used:

* Jamie Noble produced The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio

* Shane Helms produced WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali

* Jason Jordan produced the face-off between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae

* Shawn Daivari produced Otis vs. Johnny Gargano

* Shawn Daivari produced Chad Gable vs. Braun Strowman

* Petey Williams produced the contract signing for Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes produced WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Alexa Bliss

* Jason Jordan produced Fallon Henley vs. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke for WWE Main Event

* Adam Pearce produced Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin for WWE Main Event