Producers Revealed for WWE Clash at the Castle

The following WWE Clash at The Castle producers have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title headlined the show with Reigns coming out on top. Click here for complete Clash at the Castle results.

* Abyss produced Madcap Moss & Street Profits vs. Theory and Alpha Academy

* Petey Williams produced Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO Sky

* Abyss produced Sheamus vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Title

* Jason Jordan produced Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the Smackdown Women’s Title

* Jamie Noble produced Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest

* Jamie Noble produced Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

* Michael Hayes produced Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title