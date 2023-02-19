Producers Revealed for WWE Elimination Chamber

The WWE Producers for Saturday night’s Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can read our in-depth recap of the show by clicking here.

The following are the producers:

* The Women’s Elimination Chamber Match with Asuka vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella was produced by Tyson Kidd, Petey Williams and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly

* Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley was produced by Jason Jordan

* Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge was produced by Adam Pearce

* The Men’s Elimination Chamber Match with Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory was produced by Jamie Noble and Chris Park

* Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes