Producers Revealed for WWE RAW and SmackDown Hell In a Cell Go-Home Shows

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The producers for last week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown episodes have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

The May 30 RAW:

– Petey Williams produced RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

– Shawn Daivari produced Ezekiel and The Mysterios vs. Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy

– Jamie Noble produced Cody Rhodes’ promo segment

– Jamie Noble produced Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop

– Shane Helms produced MizTV with The Street Profits

– Chris Park produced Mustafa Ali vs. Ciampa, WWE United States Champion Theory

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes produced Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Championship Contender’s match

– Shawn Daivari produced Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

– Jason Jordan produced the contract signing for MVP and Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

The June 3 SmackDown:

– Chris Park and Petey Williams produced The New Day and Drew McIntyre vs. The Brawling Brutes

– Kenn Doane produced Jinder Mahal vs. Humberto

– Tyson Kidd and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the Six-Pack Women’s Challenge

– Ariya Daivari and Adam Pearce produced Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin

– Jamie Noble and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

