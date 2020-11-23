Producers Revealed For WWE Survivor Series Matches

Courtesy of PWinsider the following producers were confirmed for last night’s WWE Survivor Series matches-

-Adam Pearce produced the Dual Brand Battle Royal won by The Miz

-Chris Park (Abyss) produced the Men’s Elimination Tag Team match won by Team RAW

-The New Day vs. The Street Profits was produced by Pat Buck

-Jason Jordan produced Bobby Lashley’s win over Sami Zayn

-Tyson Kidd produced Sasha Banks’ win over Asuka

-Kidd and Buck produced the Women’s Elimination Tag Team match won by Team RAW sole survivor Lana

-Michael Hayes produced Roman Reigns’ win over Drew McIntyre