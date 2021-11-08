Producers Revealed From Last Week’s WWE SmackDown Matches

The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from Evansville, Indiana at the Ford Center, according to Fightful Select.

Abyss & Petey Williams produced the tag team match between Los Lotharios and Cesaro & Mansoor while Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler was produced by Tyson Kidd and Molly Holly.

Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet was produced by Jamie Noble and Jimmy Wang Yang while Happy Talk and Viking Raiders was produced by Shawn Daivari.

Adam Pearce and Steve Corino were listed as producers for Adam Pearce and Sami Zayn