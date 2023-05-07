Producers Revealed From WWE Backlash

The WWE Producers for Saturday’s Backlash at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico have been revealed, courtesy of PWInsider. You can read our in-depth Backlash recap by clicking here.

* TJ Wilson produced Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY

* Adam Pearce produced Seth Rollins vs. Omos

* Chris Park produced Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory

* Jamie Noble and Brian Kendrick produced Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest

* Shawn Daivari produced Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega

* Jason-Jordan produced Bloodline vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle

* Michael Hayes produced Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Speaking of Kendrick, he recently spoke exclusively with PWMania.com. He discussed his career, his thoughts on different companies, and who would be his dream opponent in 2023. You can check out the complete interview below: