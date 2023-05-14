Producers Revealed From WWE SmackDown (5/12/2023), Dark Match Results And Footage

The WWE Producers for Friday night’s post-Backlash edition of SmackDown on FOX from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN have been revealed by Fightful Select. Dark matches are also included below, along with clips and photos. You can read our detailed recap of the episode by clicking here.

Producers and dark matches are listed below:

* Shawn Daivari produced the pre-show dark match that saw Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro defeat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

* Jason Jordan produced the post-show dark match that saw The Usos defeat The Street Profits

* Jason Jordan produced the post-show dark main event that saw RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retain over IYO SKY by pinfall

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament Triple Threat with AJ Styles taking on WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Rey Mysterio

* Chris Park produced the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament Triple Threat with Sheamus, Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Adam Pearce produced Cameron Grimes’ squash win over Baron Corbin

* Michael Hayes produced the promo segment with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline

* Tyson Kidd produced Damage CTRL vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

* Shawn Daivari produced the Championship Celebration segment with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Asuka

* Jason Jordan produced the WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament Semifinals match with AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley

OC vs LWO in the dark match prior to #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/wKAY6yWQ7f — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) May 12, 2023

Street profits vs Usos dark match. Yes please #smackdown pic.twitter.com/70HYWgYW0W — An Orange Sealion (@Orange_Sealion) May 13, 2023

Usos vs. Street Profits dark match we are EATING!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5HKDOZmSFs — Nathan Johnson (@nathansmalls_13) May 13, 2023

Montez Ford with a People’s moonsault in the dark match against the Usos after #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/M6fY6Vd5L0 — Nathan Johnson (@nathansmalls_13) May 13, 2023

But the Usos ultimately picked up the win with a 1D. Incredible dark match.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0IIrzSIwjg — Nathan Johnson (@nathansmalls_13) May 13, 2023

Bianca vs iyo dark match. Home crowd gave her a good post show pop as she's still misted. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/myFXRPTpJg — An Orange Sealion (@Orange_Sealion) May 13, 2023

And now an Iyo Sky vs. Bianca dark match to end the night.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nxGsrBhpdF — Nathan Johnson (@nathansmalls_13) May 13, 2023