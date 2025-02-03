Producers & Writers For WWE SmackDown On January 31, 2025

The following is a list of producers who worked the following matches and segments on the January 31, 2025 Royal Rumble “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown:

Writers

* Michael Kirshenbaum was credited as the writer for the CM Punk and Kevin Owens segment on SmackDown.

* Cristian Scovell wrote Damian Priest’s promo on SmackDown, while Devyn Prieto was responsible for Tiffany Stratton’s promo.

Producers

* WWE Speed: Kayden Carter vs. Zoey Stark: Nick Aldis

* WWE Speed: Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable: Nick Aldis

* Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes: Jason Jordan

* Michin vs. Chelsea Green: Kenny Dykstra

* Damian Priest promo: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

* MCMG & Los Garza vs. DIY & Pretty Deadly: Jamie Noble

* Naomi vs. Liv Morgan: TJ Wilson

* Andrade vs. The Miz: Shawn Daivari

* Tiffany Stratton promo: TJ Wilson

* LA Knight & Damian Priest vs. Bloodline: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode



(H/T: Fightful Select)