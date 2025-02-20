Producers & Writers From Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed (2/17/2025)

The following producers worked matches and segments on the 2/17 episode of WWE Raw in Charlotte, N.C.

* WWE Main Event: Alpha Academy vs. A-Town Down Under: Molly Holly

* AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio: Abyss

* Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile: Petey Williams

* Gunther promo with Jey Uso: Adam Pearce

* Penta vs. Pete Dunne: Bobby Roode

* Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez: Jason Jordan

* New Day promo: Shane Helms

* Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor: Michael Hayes

* Post-Show Dark Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes: Jason Jordan

– Chad Barbash was listed as the writer for the Gunther/Jey Uso/Pat McAfee segment on this week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on February 17, while Ben Saccoccio was listed as the writer for the New Day segment.

