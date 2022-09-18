Production for John Cena’s “Peacemaker” Season 2 Starting Soon

The first season of the “Peacemaker” series on HBO Max, which stars John Cena and is set in the DC Extended Universe, was a huge success. An interesting new filming update for the second season of Peacemaker was provided by writer and director James Gunn.

Gunn has disclosed that the filming will begin in a few months.

The Suicide Squad served as inspiration for the following series on HBO Max. Cena, Danielle Brooks, and Freddie Stroma were among those who featured in the cast. The second season of Peacemaker was quickly approved by HBO Max, and Gunn will continue to write and direct all-new episodes of the show.