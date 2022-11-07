Production on The Rock’s Amazon Studios 2023 Holiday Film Has Begun

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has begun work on his next project, a holiday film for Amazon Studios titled “Red One.”

According to Deadline.com, production began today. Johnson and Chris Evans star in the film. According to the report, J.K. Simmons and Bonnie Hunt will play Santa and Mrs. Claus, respectively.

The film will be shot in 2022, with a holiday release in 2023 planned. The Rock responded to the news with the following:

“Oh hey it’s @ChrisEvans and the fella famous for wearing a fanny pack. Christmas comes early as we kick off production for our Christmas franchise,“RED ONE” Directed by, Jake Kasdan (JUMANJI franchise) @SevenBucksProd @PrimeVideo.”

The Rock, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia from Seven Bucks Productions, as well as Amazon Studios, will produce the film, with Chris Morgan overseeing the script.

Morgan collaborated with The Rock on “Hobbs & Shaw,” a Fast and Furious spinoff film. On the “Jumanji” franchise, Kasdan collaborated with The Rock.