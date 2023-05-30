Professional Boxer And Olympic Gold Medalist Shows Interest In A WWE Career

Claressa Shields, a professional boxer and Olympic gold medalist, spoke with the Scoop B Radio radio podcast about a possible career in WWE.

Shields said, “The WWE can contact me at any time.” I’ll walk in wearing only a t-shirt. I’m going in there in my little tight legging shorts, and I’m definitely going to watch WWE and listen. I’m a natural performer. I believe I would have a role in the plot, and I would be delighted. And I could take some of those girls, so please contact WWE.”

Shields tagged Bianca Belair in an interview video clip and wrote, “We can be teammates.”

You can check out a clip from the interview below: