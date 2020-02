Progress Wrestling announced today that the Chapter 105 event is being moved from Sunday, 4/26 to Monday, 4/20. It will still take place at the Electric Ballroom in London.

Progress said the change was decided on because the NXT UK TakeOver event at the Three Arena in Dublin, Ireland was also announced for 4/26. NXT UK wrestlers usually appear on the Progress cards and Progress officials work backstage in NXT UK.

Progress announcement can be seen below in full-