PROGRESS Wrestling’s Dubai Show to Air on Peacock and WWE Network Next Month

For the past two and a half years, events from independent promotions have aired nearly weekly on the WWE Network. WWE has a working relationship with PROGRESS Wrestling, ICW, wXw Wrestling, and the now-defunct EVOLVE.

PROGRESS’ collaboration event with Dubai’s WrestleFest DxB, titled “Sons and Daughters of the Desert,” will air on Peacock and the WWE Network on Saturday, January 7th.

According to the show’s description on PROGRESS’ own on-demand service, DemandPROGRESS, it will be the first wrestling event broadcast from Dubai to air on Peacock and WWE Network.

wXw x Smash events in Toronto and London, Ontario, Canada, as well as wXw x Bodyslam in Denmark, are billed as “Filmed for WWE Network.” The wXw x Smash events were already taped, while the Toronto show is available to watch on wXw’s own streaming service, wXwNOW.