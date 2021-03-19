Projected Card For WWE WrestleMania 37

Based on current storyline buildup, here is a projected card for this year’s two-night WWE Wrestlemanaia 37 event:
WWE Title
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
Universal Title
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge
Smackdown Women’s Title
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair
RAW Tag Team Titles
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos
Smackdown Tag Team Titles (unconfirmed)
Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Street Profits
Randy Orton vs. The Fiend (unconfirmed)
RAW Women’s Title (unconfirmed)
Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro (unconfirmed)
Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison (unconfirmed)
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (unconfirmed)
At this time, the company has not made any announcements about which matches will take place on a specific night.