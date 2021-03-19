Projected Card For WWE WrestleMania 37

Based on current storyline buildup, here is a projected card for this year’s two-night WWE Wrestlemanaia 37 event:

WWE Title

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Universal Title

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge

Smackdown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

RAW Tag Team Titles

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Smackdown Tag Team Titles (unconfirmed)

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Street Profits

Randy Orton vs. The Fiend (unconfirmed)

RAW Women’s Title (unconfirmed)

Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro (unconfirmed)

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison (unconfirmed)

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (unconfirmed)

At this time, the company has not made any announcements about which matches will take place on a specific night.